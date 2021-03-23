‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort to Host GameStop Documentary For Discovery Plus

Jordan Belfort, the original “Wolf of Wall Street,” will host a Discovery Plus documentary special on videogame retailer GameStop’s stock price rise.

Produced by ITN Productions, the one-hour fast turnaround project, “GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack” (working title), explores how, in Jan. 2021, amid the political and pandemic news, a group of young, risk-embracing day traders caused the stock price of struggling videogame retailer GameStop to skyrocket in a play that shook the world’s financial markets.

In the 1990s, Belfort built one of the most successful firms in Wall Street history, earning the sobriquet “The Wolf of Wall Street,” until it all came crashing down in 1999, when he pled guilty to securities fraud and money laundering and served 22 months in prison. He published the memoir “The Wolf of Wall Street” in 2007, which was adapted by Martin Scorsese into the eponymous 2013 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort.

Now, in an irony he fully appreciates, Belfort is considered a Wall Street expert.

“Now I’ve found some very creative ways to make money on Wall Street, but I’ve got to say, personally, I love the fact that everyone now has the ability to organize and give the Wall Street players a run for their money,” said Belfort. “It’s a real David versus Goliath story. I’m praying that the amateur traders are victorious but one thing I can assure you of, it’s going to be a wild ride every step of the way.”

Simon Downing, senior VP and head of factual & sports for Discovery U.K., said, “Our investigative Discovery Plus originals have been incredibly popular around the world and we’re delighted to bring fans this timely documentary next month. ‘GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack’ is an informative, entertaining and jaw-dropping look at one the most riveting financial stories of our times.”

Ian Russell, head of international programs for ITN Productions, added: “This is an incredible story with the perfect host to shine a light on how social media is changing the way stocks are traded.”

“GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack” was commissioned by Simon Downing and Victoria Noble for Discovery Plus and Jeremy Phillips is the executive producer. Bruce Kennedy and Ian Russell are the executive producers for ITN Productions and Mark Radice is producer for ITN Productions.

The documentary will be available on Discovery Plus in the U.K. on April 8 and internationally this year.