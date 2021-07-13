Tinder, Netflix Team For Indian Dating Reality Show ‘IRL: In Real Love’ – Global Bulletin

PARTNERSHIP

Dating app Tinder is teaming with Netflix as the official casting partner for Indian dating reality show, “IRL: In Real Love,” produced by Monozygotic.

Swipe cards will appear in between Tinder members’ stack of potential matches, and if they swipe right on the in-app casting call they will be redirected to a registration page.

“Tinder is thrilled to partner with Netflix to offer this generation’s hopeful romantics a chance to go after a flame that can’t be put out,” said Taru Kapoor, general manager, Tinder and Match Group, India. “Right from the casting process to its distinctive dating format, this show brings to the table, an opportunity to experience new connections, some heartbreaks, unmatched chemistry and a whole lot of fun. With Tinder’s diverse community of young singletons actively looking for real sparks, this show will provide them with exactly that and more. It’s a perfect match.”

Tanya Bami, director, international originals, Netflix India, said, “‘IRL: In Real Love’ is an indigenous dating format and the association with Tinder will help us keep it as real as the times today. Authenticity is key to any reality series and Tinder will help us find a cast whose preferences and choices will enable us to understand the everyday dating conundrums. We can’t wait for the Tinder members to swipe right for ‘IRL: In Real Love’ on Netflix'”

Popular on Variety

“Annika” All3Media International

SALES

All3Media International has pre-sold marine crime drama “Annika” to several territories including VRT (Belgium), NPO (Netherlands), ABC (Australia) and TV Plus (Turkey and Cyprus).

Deals were signed earlier this year with NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), SVT (Sweden) and YLE (Finland). The series is is a Black Camel production for UKTV co-produced with PBS Masterpiece in association with All3Media International. PBS Masterpiece will air “Annika” in North America. It will air on UKTV’s Alibi channel in August.

An adaptation of the BBC Radio 4 play “”Annika Stranded,” Nicola Walker (“Unforgotten”) reprises her role as the eponymous Scandinavian detective, a leading light in the murder squad of the Oslo police, who is now heading up a new specialist marine homicide unit in Scotland.

The cast includes Jamie Sives (“Guilt”), Katie Leung (“The Nest”), Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”), Kate Dickie (“The Cry”) and Silvie Furneaux (“Limbo”). “Annika” is written by Nick Walker and directed by Philip John (“The Good Karma Hospital”) and Fiona Walton (“London Kills”). It is executive produced by Arabella Page-Croft (“Sunshine on Leith”) and has funding support from Screen Scotland.

Audra McDonald – “The Bite” ©2021CBSBroadcastingInc

AWARD

European series showcase Series Mania (Aug. 26-Sept. 2) has the created Series Mania Étoile Award, an annual accolade which will be given each year at Series Mania honoring an international talent within the television industry. The first award will be presented to Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald (“The Good Fight”) on the opening night of the event. In addition to the award, McDonald will be in Lille on behalf of her new television series “The Bite” from ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. She will host a masterclass celebrating her career and a Q&A with her husband and fellow cast member, Will Swenson, after the French premiere of “The Bite.”

LAUNCH

Following debuts in India and Indonesia, Starz streamer Lionsgate Play has launched in Sri Lanka with an array of Hollywood blockbusters, film franchises and premium original series and boxsets, including the Hunger Games and Twilight franchises, “Now You See Me,” “Weeds,” “Power,” “Mad Men,” and “The Spanish Princess.”

The service is available at LKR300 ($1.50) per month or LKR 2,000 ($10) for a year.

“Sri Lanka is a key market for us with its promising internet penetration, rapid growth in broadband and the recent introduction of unlimited internet packs,” said Lionsgate Play MD of South Asia and networks-emerging markets Asia Rohit Jain.

PRODUCTION

Production on the third season of LoCo Motion Pictures’ CBC Gem original scripted tween series “Detention Adventure” has commenced in Toronto. Blue Ant International has secured the worldwide distribution rights, except Canada, to the season.

In the new season, Carolyn Taylor (“Baroness Von Sketch Show”) will guest star in five episodes and up-and-coming singer, dancer and actor Danté Prince has been tapped to co-star alongside returning series regulars Simone Miller Castoro-Qualizza, Tomaso Sanelli, Alina Prijono, Jack Fulton, Lilly Bartlam, Andrew Moodie, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Stacey McGunnigle, with Benjamin Ayres returning as a guest star.