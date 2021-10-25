Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Final Season to be Followed by Feature Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’

The fifth and final season of Netflix historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” due in 2022, will be followed by a two-hour feature film titled “Seven Kings Must Die.” The film will stream on Netflix.

The news was announced by Alexander Dreymon, who plays the lead role of Uhtred, at the London Comic Con on Sunday.

Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on “Seven Kings Must Die” will begin in Budapest in early 2022, with Dreymon reprising his role. Many of the series’ characters will return, alongside several new faces.

The film will be written by Martha Hillier, produced by Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Mat Chaplin, and directed by Ed Bazalgette. Dreymon and Hillier will serve as executive producers. It will be produced by Carnival Films, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. It will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Nigel Marchant, producer, Carnival Films, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue ‘The Last Kingdom’ with a feature-length movie. Although season five fully concludes the series, there was always one more story that we wanted to tell. With the brilliant support of Netflix and continued appetite from the fans to see more, we simply couldn’t resist one last journey with Uhtred.”

Dreymon said: “It’s been such a privilege to tell Uhtred’s story for five seasons. I’m so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to ‘The Last Kingdom’ and thanks to their support, the TLK team is getting together for another round. It’s going to be an epic end to a wonderful journey.”