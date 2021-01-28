‘Tehran’ Executive Producer Julien Leroux Launches Paper Entertainment

Industry executive Julien Leroux has launched London-based outfit Paper Entertainment, a London-based company focused on development, finance and production.

Paper Entertainment is on board as a co-producer on the recently announced second season of Apple TV Plus hit series “Tehran.” Leroux served as an executive producer on season 1, and struck the co-production deal with Apple, which was announced in June.

Paper Entertainment has several other projects in development, which will be announced shortly.

Leroux was previously senior VP of global scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media, where, along with “Tehran,” he developed projects with producers including Clerkenwell Films, Broadway Video, Hera Pictures and Bryncoed Productions.

The executive also sourced content for Cineflix Rights, including Icelandic political series “The Minister,” Russian thriller “An Ordinary Woman,” Berlinale Series 2020 official selection “Happily Married,” and Canadian procedural series “Coroner.”

“In the past 15 years, I have had the immense privilege to work with some of the best international producers, writers, directors and commissioners,” Leroux said. “Working with established talents as well as diverse new voices wherever they are coming from in the world has always been key for me. With Paper Entertainment I intend to bring more exciting, thrilling, crazy and emotional stories to life and can’t wait to get started.”

Leroux also had prior stints with France’s Newen Group (TF1 Group), the company behind “Versailles,” “Osmosis,” “Spiral,” “Ouro” and “Witnesses.” He worked for Newen’s U.K. arm as well as its headquarters in France, where he worked with broadcasters and platforms including Netflix, Disney, BBC, Channel 4, National Geographic Channels, Discovery, ZDF, Mediaset, AMC Networks and NBC.