Talulah Riley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster Join Cast of Danny Boyle’s FX Sex Pistols Series ‘Pistol,’ First Look Revealed

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Talulah Riley (“Westworld”) have joined the cast of Danny Boyle’s FX series “Pistol.”

Principal photography has begun in London on the six-episode limited series about the Sex Pistol guitarist Steve Jones, based on his memoir “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.” “Pistol” is executive produced and directed by Boyle, created by Craig Pearce, and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce.

Due to air in 2022 on FX on Hulu, the series will capture the story of the Sex Pistols, the British-born, anti-establishment musical icons.

Brodie-Sangster will play impresario Malcolm McLaren and Riley portrays fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. Christian Lees and Iris Law have also joined the cast.

The series stars Toby Wallace (“Babyteeth”) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (“Blackbird”) as John Lydon, Louis Partridge (“Enola Homes”) as Sid Vicious and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

The cast also includes Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) as punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn (“Derry Girls”) as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (“Don’t Worry Darling”) as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton (“The Witcher”) as Nancy Spungen.

“Pistol” moves from West London’s public housing neighborhoods, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks,” which is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time. Their single “God Save the Queen” was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the U.K.’s NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official U.K. Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offence to the monarchy.

Jones, Boyle and Pearce serve as executive producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Wiip. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The production has revealed a first look from the project: