Starzplay Takes Joshua Jackson and Alec Baldwin’s ‘Dr. Death’ For Europe, Latin America

Lionsgate-backed streamer Starzplay has closed a licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for upcoming limited series “Dr. Death.”

The platform will stream the series exclusively in Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K. and throughout Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

Based on the hit U.S. podcast from Wondery, “Dr. Death” is based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a Texas surgeon who earned the nickname for his maiming of more than 30 patients between 2012 and 2013. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him.

The cast also includes Grace Gummer (“Mr. Robot”), Anna Sophia Robb (“The Act”) and Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”).

The series features an all-female directing team including Maggie Kiley (“Riverdale”), who will also executive produce the first two episodes; Jennifer Morrison (“Euphoria”); and So Yong Kim (“Tales from the Loop”).

Starzplay executive VP of international digital networks Superna Kalle said, “The Wondery podcast on which ‘Dr. Death’ is based told a harrowing tale that captured record-setting attention when it was released in 2018. I have no doubt this will be equally captivating for our wider international audiences.”

Produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, “Dr. Death” is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus (“The Girl from Plainville”) via his Littleton Road Productions banner, under his overall deal with UCP. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Since launching in 2018, Starzplay has rapidly expanded into 55 countries.