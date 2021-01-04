‘Big Sky,’ ’24, ‘Lost’ to Kick Off Star Block on Disney Plus

The series “Big Sky” by David E. Kelley, “Love, Victor” and iconic shows including “24,” “Lost” and “Desperate Housewives” are among the programs heading to the Star-branded block on streamer Disney Plus from Feb. 23 in the U.K.

Also available at launch will be “How I Met Your Mother,” “Prison Break,” “The X-Files,” “Black-ish,” “Atlanta” and the “Die Hard” movie franchise.

In December, Disney gave new life to existing Asian brand Star as the overseas streaming equivalent of Hulu.

In February, Star will become the sixth brand to launch on Disney Plus, joining Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney. Star will become the home for general entertainment on the streamer and will double the amount of content available to watch on Disney Plus. Star will host thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

Star is expected to address a more adult and edgy market than family and franchise-oriented Disney Plus.

Disney Plus was launched in North America and several international territories in late 2019. It has already exceeded expectations by amassing 86.8 million subscribers.

Disney Plus, including the Star package, will launch for the first time in Singapore in February, followed by Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea later in 2021.

Latin America will get its own version of the service, branded Star Plus, that will launch in June. U.K. customers can currently subscribe to Disney Plus for £5.99 ($8.19) per month, or £59.99 ($82.08) annually.

The service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from Walt Disney Studios.