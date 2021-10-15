Shorts International Pacts With Rakuten TV for European Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, has struck a deal with Rakuten TV to roll out the Shorts and Cortos channels across Europe.

The free-to-view advertising supported short film channels will initially be available in the U.K., Italy, Spain and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices.

The service will feature award-winning international short films available on ShortsTV alongside local content and films featuring emerging talent curated from the Oscars and British, Italian, Spanish and Scandinavian competitions, across live action, animation, and documentary categories.

Films available at launch include “Killing Thyme,” starring Brian Cox, Italian short “Departures,” the Spanish Goya-winning animation “Blue and Malone” and the Oscar shortlisted Scandinavian short “The Kicksled Choir.”

“Entertainment consumption is evolving in ways that are extremely well suited to high quality short films and series,” said ShortsTV CEO and founder, Carter Pilcher. “This latest partnership with Rakuten TV will make the ShortsTV experience available to millions more European households.”

Valerio Motti, EVP EMEA, business development and strategy, for ShortsTV is leading the launch of all new linear streaming channels globally.

ShortsTV, which boasts of more than 13,000 titles, is available in over 100 million homes across the U.S., India, Latin America and Europe and this latest expansion potentially adds 35 million more households.

ShortsTV, owned by Shorts International Ltd, is headquartered in London, England and is represented in the U.S. by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary located in Los Angeles. AMC Networks is a significant minority shareholder.

Rakuten TV is the first video-on-demand and streaming platform in Europe combining TVoD (Transactional Video-on-Demand), SVoD (Subscription Video-on-Demand), AVoD (Advertising Video-on-Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) services.