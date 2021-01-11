Sports Streamer DAZN Sets New Leadership, Shay Segev and James Rushton to be Co-Chief Executive Officers

Shay Segev and James Rushton will lead global sports streaming platform DAZN as co-chief executive officers.

Segev will join DAZN Group in the coming months from sports betting and gaming company Entain, whose brands include Coral, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo and Gala, where he was CEO. He was previously with Videobet and Playtech.

Rushton has served as DAZN Group acting CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, he was chief revenue officer, where he oversaw all market launches and revenue management functions.

“This is an important moment for DAZN Group as we deepen our leadership team and ready the organization for its next phase of growth,” said John Skipper, DAZN Group executive chairman. “James has displayed tremendous leadership, navigating incredible challenges and achieving terrific results which have made us a stronger and more focused company.”

“In Shay, we’re adding depth and fresh expertise to the team,” Skipper added. “He is recognized as one of the leading figures in online gaming and brings vast technology and operations experience to the role as well as an impressive track record in digital transformation.”

“It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with global reach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports to the world,” said Segev. “This role allows me to combine my passion for sport and transformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience.”

“Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased and excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the next exciting chapter in our evolution,” Rushton said.

DAZN first launched as a streaming service in 2016. From live matches to original programming, DAZN has partnered with the world’s leading sports organizations to deliver premium content to fans. The company expanded to more than 200 territories in December 2020. The streamer is renowned in particular for its boxing titles.