ScreenHits TV Partners With A+E Networks Germany for History Play, Crime+Investigation Play Carriage Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has partnered with Hearst Communications’ A+E Networks Germany to carry channels History Play and Crime+Investigation Play on its platform across Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The channels, part of A+E’s premium portfolio, will be available on the ScreenHits TV desktop site, app and connected devices in the coming weeks. Shows available will include “Forged in Fire,” “Ancient Aliens” and “American Pickers” on History Play and “The First 48,” “60 Days In” and “Surviving R. Kelly” on Crime+Investigation Play.

In July, Ramy Nasser, senior VP, corporate development and partnerships for ScreenHits TV, led the aggregator’s entrance into Germany with the ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Discovery joint VOD venture, Joyn, with more partners to come. After officially launching over the spring following nearly a year of beta testing, ScreenHits TV is in the midst of a global rollout throughout Europe, the Indian sub-continent and Latin and North America.

ScreenHits TV founder and CEO Rose Hulse said: “This marks the beginning of a very productive relationship with A+E Networks across the German region. Our collaboration is designed to make it even easier for the millions of devoted fans of these highly popular A+E premium channels to find and locate the volumes of compelling, binge-worthy content that they offer.”

Kathrin Palesch, MD A+E Networks Germany, said: “It’s great that we can soon offer ScreenHits TV users in Germany, Austria and Switzerland access to our wide range of popular documentaries and series with our on-demand channels HISTORY Play and Crime + Investigation Play. Being ScreenHits TV’s first German partner in the field of factual entertainment, we consistently continue to grow our digital distribution.”

“A+E Networks Germany, offering outstanding documentaries and factual entertainment to the audience within the German-speaking territory, adds another significant layer of great content creation to our platform,” Nasser added.

ScreenHits TV is also due to launch bundling packages across territories providing consumers discounts of at least 25% on customized packages of streaming services and delivering them all with one consolidated monthly bill.

London-based ScreenHits TV is a curated streaming aggregator allowing subscribers to integrate subscriber and advertiser-supported free platforms.

Pictured (L-R): Rose Hulse, “Surviving R. Kelly,” Kathrin Palesch