‘Westworld’ Star Rodrigo Santoro, ‘Money Heist’s’ Alvaro Morte to Star in Amazon, RTVE’s ‘Boundless’

Rodrigo Santoro (“Westworld”) and Álvaro Morte (“Money Heist”) will headline Amazon Prime Video and RTVE’s adventure drama series “Boundless.”

British filmmaker Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) will direct.

The four-part series tells the story of the first sailing trip around of the world ever completed, in the year of the fifth centenary of the original expedition. Led by the Portuguese Fernando de Magallanes (played by Santoro), 239 sailors set sail from Cádiz, Spain, on August 20, 1519. Three years later, only 18 sailors returned — seriously unwell due to starvation — in the one ship that withstood the journey, which was the one captained by the Spanish sailor Juan Sebastián Elcano (portrayed by Morte).

The cast also includes Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrián Lastra, Carlos Cuevas, Pepón Nieto, Raúl Tejón, Gonçalo Diniz, Manuel Morón and Bárbara Goenaga.

The series will be filmed across Spain and the Dominican Republic. It will start April 26, in the Basque Country and Navarre, at locations in Azkoitia, Azkorri, Lazkao, Olite and the Cathedral of Pamplona, before moving to the Dominican Republic, where the filming of maritime sequences will take place at Pinewood Studios, and in Spain, specifically Seville and Madrid.

To recreate the voyage, the ships Victoria and Trinidad will be rebuilt to scale and a replica of the Nao Victoria — the only one of the five ships of the expedition that returned to port and, therefore, the first ship to circumnavigate the world — will be used.

The project is part of the collaboration agreement signed by RTVE and the Spanish Ministry of Defense in March 2018 on the occasion of the fifth centenary of the first round-the-world trip.

“Boundless” is produced for MONO Films and KILIMA Media by Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga (“Loving Pablo,” “The Paper Boy”). The script was written by Patxi Amezcua (“Desaparecidos,” “Gun City”).

The series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latin America, Netherlands, U.K., U.S. and Andorra.