HBO Max Drops ‘Perfect Life’ Season 2 Trailer, U.S. Release Date – Global Bulletin

TRAILER

HBO Max will launch Season 2 of award-winning Spanish comedy series “Perfect Life” in the U.S. on Dec. 2, two weeks after its Nov. 19 domestic premiere on Movistar Plus in Spain. The streamer also dropped a new international trailer for the upcoming season, which gives a brief taste of the evolving relationships and real-life challenges facing protagonist Maria and those closest to her, including her best friends Cristina and Esther.

Picking up six months after Season 1 left off, María is now a mother, although motherhood isn’t what she expected, Cristina and her partner are discussing opening their relationship and Esther is staring down her fears of commitment as a question about marriage looms.

Season 2 is once again written, directed and stared by rising star Leticia Dolera, joined by co-scribe Manuel Burque on screenwriting duties. Additionally, two of Spain’s most exciting young filmmaking talents in Lucía Alemany (“La Inocencia”) and Irene Moray (“Suc de Síndria”) each direct one episode. Season 1 of “Perfect Life” was a hit in Spain and abroad, winning the Best Series award and a Special Interpretation Prize at CanneSeries, among its numerous plaudits.

ACQUISITION

Fremantle has announced strong early sales for its documentary series “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For,” produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation for Hulu. After being announced as part of Fremantle’s autumn distribution slate, the series has already sold to Amazon Prime Video in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, Disney’s Fox channel in Belgium and the Netherlands, and Hayu in the U.K. and Ireland. Multi-regional sales have also been closed with eTV (Africa), Viaplay (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland) and Doku TV (Eastern Europe) as well as Greek broadcaster Cosmote TV and Series On by Naver Webtoon in Korea. “The Curse of Von Dutch” recounts the true story behind the meteoric early 2000s rise of the fashion brand, and premieres today in the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

FESTIVAL

Saudi Arabia’s nascent Red Sea Film Festival has recruited U.S. artist Laurie Anderson to preside over the jury of its Red Sea: Immersive section dedicated to Virtual Reality projects. The competitive section, curated by Liz Rosenthal who is co-chief of the Venice Film Festival’s Venice VR strand, will comprise thirteen standout VR works produced in 2021 that will vie for a $10,000 cash prize, plus eight out-of-competition projects. Joining Anderson as jurors will be British multimedia director Victoria Mapplebeck and Saudi Arabian artist Sarah Mohanna Al Abdali. The Red Sea Film festival will run Dec. 6-15 in Jeddah. – Nick Vivarelli

ADVERTISING

Amazon Prime Video has dropped its first-ever Christmas advertisement in Europe, created by CYW and produced for the streamer by Blur. The advertisement features a misfit hyena named Hattie and Carl, a lonely zookeeper, who bond over a shared sense of humor. The two feed their hunger for laughter by watching Prime Video content together, accompanied by a Joy Crookes cover of Nat King Cole’s “Smile.” In the spirit of the animal-human kinship themes demonstrated by the ad, Prime Video will donate £100,000 to Pets As Therapy, a U.K. non-profit that teams therapy animals with human companions to enrich their health and wellbeing.