Penelope Cruz, Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Not A Bride’ Child Marriage Series Set for Paramount Plus

VIS Social Impact, Pedro Almodóvar’s production company El Deseo, and Spanish production company Mogambo (“1917”) are co-producing documentary series “Not a Bride.”

The four-part series will be executive produced and narrated by Spanish actor Penélope Cruz and written and directed by Dario Troiani (“Violet”). It will stream on ViacomCBS’ premium streaming service, Paramount Plus internationally.

According to the NGO Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year. Child, early and forced marriage and unions happen all over the world, and 650 million women alive today already face the direct consequences of child marriage. “Not a Bride” will uncover the common misconception that this problem only happens in low- and middle-income countries and will shed light on the reality that it happens across countries, cultures and religions.

Laura Abril, senior VP and head of VIS EMEA and Asia said: “With the continued expansion of Paramount Plus internationally, it’s important that our production slate is reflective of the ways in which our audiences see ourselves and one another. By partnering with El Deseo and Mogambo, we hope to address common misconceptions associated with child marriages, to inform our audiences around the world.”

Georgia Arnold, head of VIS Social Impact and senior VP social responsibility, ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “With the recent launch of VIS Social Impact, our studio’s mission is to develop groundbreaking social impact-driven content that addresses equity, as well as climate and health. ‘Not a Bride’ will harness the power of storytelling to address the critical global issue of child marriage, and we hope its world-wide debut on Paramount+ will help to shift perceptions and create meaningful progress towards a more gender equal world.”

Esther García from El Deseo, who serves as executive producer together with Agustín Almodóvar and Pedro Almodóvar, added: “The testimonies of the girls and women who have suffered this traumatic experience are shocking. Through this documentary we aim to give the world a better idea of this huge problem which we truly hope will begin to be solved.”

VIS Social Impact is the cause-driven production division of ViacomCBS International Studios. It was launched to create content that addresses climate, equity, and health for the ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including Paramount Plus, as well as for third-party partners. The division previously revealed “Protest & Progress,” from photographer and social activist, Misan Harriman, which will also debut on Paramount Plus.

Fathima Beckmann VCNI

Meanwhile, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has promoted Fathima Beckmann to VP of global inclusion, reporting into Marva Smalls, executive VP, global head of inclusion, ViacomCBS and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, VCNI.

Beckmann will be responsible for leading a global team in driving diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives for VCNI. Since joining the company in 2017, Beckmann has served as communications director for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, leading corporate, consumer and internal communications across Africa. The executive has championed initiatives including the Stop The Violence Campaign, MTV Generation Change and MTV Shuga.