Pantaya, El Estudio Wrap Production on ‘Pena Ajena,’ Starring Adrián Uribe and Mónica Huarte (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. Spanish-Language streaming platform Pantaya and Spanish-language production powerhouse El Estudio have wrapped shooting on their cringey comedy co-production “Pena Ajena,” based on the Spanish Movistar Plus hit original series “Vergüenza.” The Mexican adaptation co-stars film and TV standouts Adrián Uribe (“Overboard,” Suave Patria”) and Mónica Huarte (“Tired of Kissing Frogs”).

Santiago Fábregas (“Taco Chronicles”) and Diego Graue (“El Candidato Rayo”) both co-wrote and co-directed the series’ 10 half-hour episodes, joined in the writers’ room by co-scribes Francisco González Payó (“Saving Private Pérez”) and Dariela Pérez Hernández (“The House of Flowers”).

“Good comedy is hard to find, great comedy is a diamond in the rough. Between a cast featuring Adrián and Mónica as the main couple, a great crew and creative team led by Santi Fábregas, all of them backed by Pablo Cruz and his El Estudio banner, we feel that ‘Pena Ajena’ is a crown jewel of comedy,” said Mario Almeida, Pantaya head of content. “Pantaya is proud to co-produce what may be the ‘cringiest’ Mexican comedy series of all time.”

“Pena Ajena” follows Jesús, a high society photographer, and his timid wife Nuria who dreams of becoming a mother. Never far from Jesús’ side is his assistant Óscar, who blindly backs his boss and mentor, even when it’s not entirely justified. Hit by a downturn in economic fortune, Jesús and Nuria live in an apartment belonging to her father, a man dedicated to destroying their relationship. Jesús’ best hope at winning over his in-laws is to host a posh exhibition of his photography, but the would-be artists’ penchant for embarrassing others threatens to derail the whole thing.

Joining Uribe and Huarte in the series’ regular cast are Juan Carlos Colombo (“Falco”), Luz María Jerez (“Love Without Law”) and Jorge Caballero (“Accidental Heirs”). “Pena Ajena” also features a massive collection of familiar faces in guest appearance roles, sure to delight audiences as they pop up.

“When I saw ‘Vergüenza,’ I thought: ‘This is the most irreverent show I’ve seen. What would happen if we bring it to Mexico?’” explains Pablo Cruz, partner & president, production Americas, from El Estudio. “I knew that Adrian Uribe and Monica Huarte were perfect as the lead stars, and we are so thrilled that they accepted to be part of our team. Also, working with Paul, Mario, and the entire Pantaya team is a true pleasure and honor, and we all embraced the challenge to bring something to Mexico so different from what we are used to seeing here.”