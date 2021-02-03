Lifestyle Influencer Patricia Bright Sets YouTube Original With Clintons’ HiddenLight Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

YouTube lifestyle icon and financial and career services guru Patricia Bright will feature in a four-part YouTube Original series produced by Hillary Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton’s recently launched production outfit HiddenLight Productions.

The series, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” based on the bestselling book of the same name, sees British personality Bright in conversation with some of the world’s most inspirational women about the stories and experiences that have shaped their own lives.

The pilot episode, featuring gymnast Simone Biles, actor and rapper Awkwafina and designer Diane von Furstenberg, with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the U.S. host, aired in 2019 and gathered over 13 million views. Now, YouTube Originals has turned the pilot into a series in the U.K, which will air exclusively on YouTube later this year.

Bright’s lifestyle-focused YouTube channel has 2.9 million subscribers. The popularity of the channel has led to features in Vogue and Forbes, and a TED talk. Another YouTube channel that she runs, “The Break,” has 391,000 subscribers, and provides financial, career and personal development advice.

“To be the host of ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’ is an absolute dream come true,” says Bright. “I can’t wait to share the stories and advice of truly incredible women who I respect and admire. To be working with YouTube ‒ the platform which started it all for me ‒ is so special and something that I’m very grateful for. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the show and my hope is that it can act as a catalyst to support, lift and inspire women all over.”

“I am delighted to announce the commission of ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,’ a new series highlighting the inspirational advice and unique perspectives of some of the world’s most influential women,” said Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals for EMEA.

“The show is hosted by Patricia Bright, one of YouTube’s greatest success stories, who is herself emblematic of the self-belief, drive and resilience that she encounters in the women she meets. We’re also incredibly excited that this landmark series will be our first collaboration with HiddenLight Productions,” added Hyams.

“If I Could Tell You Just One Thing” is executive produced by Johnny Webb and Nick Betts at HiddenLight. In 2020, YouTube Originals revealed a strong U.K. focus.

HiddenLight creates documentary, unscripted and scripted entertainment for TV, film and digital, operating from hubs in London, New York and Los Angeles.