ViacomCBS Networks International Taps Olivier Jollet to Drive Streaming, Mobile Business Growth

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has upped Olivier Jollet to a newly created senior role to drive the company’s streaming and mobile businesses.

In the role of senior VP of strategy and business development, streaming and head of mobile for VCNI, Jollet will report into Kelly Day, president of streaming and COO of VCNI and Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer of streaming for ViacomCBS.

In his streaming role, Jollet will be responsible for defining and developing the strategy and business development priorities across the company and securing strategic partnerships to drive growth and revenue. As head of mobile, the executive will continue expanding the business, and tapping into new technologies. He will be based in Berlin.

Jollet was previously SVP of emerging business for ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East and Africa and SVP of mobile for VCNI. Earlier he was managing director, Europe, for AVOD service Pluto TV.

“As the company prepares for the upcoming international rollout of Paramount Plus in Latin America and the Nordics and the continued expansion of Pluto TV internationally, elevating Olivier to this new role will enable us to further strengthen our strategy and new market development,” said Day. “Olivier’s digital expertise and business acumen is critical to our senior leadership team as we expand our integrated ecosystem and continue to deliver an exceptional consumer entertainment experience.”

“Streaming and mobile are key areas for our future success as the company embarks on an aggressive phase of digital transformation,” said Jollet. “With our great services and amazing content, there are many ways to engage our audiences and partners across the world. I thoroughly look forward to leveraging the momentum to drive scale and strategic growth for our business in the streaming and mobile space.”

