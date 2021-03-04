‘Nomadland’ to Bow on Disney Plus Star in the U.K., Followed by Theatrical Release

Chloé Zhao’s awards season favorite “Nomadland” will premiere on Disney Plus Star in the U.K. on April 30, Searchlight Pictures has announced.

The film will also stream from April 30 in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland. It will be made available to Disney Plus subscribers at no extra charge.

Once cinemas reopen, “Nomadland” will be available for theatrical release in the U.K. and Ireland. The earliest cinemas are expected to open in the U.K. is May 17.

“Nomadland” won Golden Globes for best motion picture (drama) and best director recently. In 2020 it won the Venice International Film Festival’s Golden Lion for best film and the Toronto International Film Festival’s people’s choice audience award.

In the U.K., “Nomadland” won best independent international film at the British Independent Film Awards, and at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, it won film of the year, while lead Frances McDormand was named actress of the year, and writer-director Zhao won screenwriter of the year.

The film featured in every major category in the BAFTA longlist and is expected to be a frontrunner when the nominations are announced next week.

Based on Jessica Bruder’s acclaimed book, which Zhao adapted for the screen, “Nomadland” centres on Fern (McDormand), who, following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The film was produced by McDormand, Peter Spears (“Call Me by Your Name”), Dan Janvey (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”), Mollye Asher (“The Rider”), and Zhao.