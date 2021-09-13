Netflix Sets Multi-Year Deal with ‘Unorthodox’ Creator Anna Winger’s Airlift for Series Slate

Netflix has signed a multi-year partnership with “Unorthodox” creator Anna Winger’s production company Airlift Productions to develop and produce international drama series.

The first project under the partnership will be “Transatlantic” (working title), a drama series set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseilles, France, inspired by the true adventures of the Emergency Rescue Committee and Julie Orringer’s 2019 novel, “The Flight Portfolio.” The series is created by Winger and Daniel Hendler and is currently in pre-production.

Winger is also working with Anne Mensah’s team in the U.K. on a contemporary original series set in the English countryside.

The Berlin-based Airlift Productions team has expanded with the addition of former United Agents agent Camille McCurry as partner. The outfit is working with writers from all around the world on projects set in Europe, Africa and the U.K.. Winger will also work with Netflix’s Grow Creative initiative to help foster the next generation of talent in Europe.

“Unorthodox” is an Emmy winner. Winger is also the creator of Emmy and Peabody winning series “Deutschland 83.”

Winger said, “Berlin is a crossroads for international artists. As an American living and working here, far from Hollywood, my work is deeply rooted in local conversations. I founded Airlift as an umbrella for resulting collaborations and am thrilled that Netflix provides us with such a direct connection to the global audience. This partnership is an opportunity to build on our Unorthodox experience, bringing ambitious projects to life.”

Rachel Eggebeen, director of original series, Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Netflix, said: “We are very excited about our new partnership with Anna. Having witnessed her magic whilst collaborating on ‘Unorthodox,’ we’re already aware of her unique talent for turning stories into thrilling global hits. The combination of Anna’s creative vision and our ambitions for our growing European drama offering align perfectly.’