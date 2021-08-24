NENT Group Orders Dark Comedy Series ‘Ida Takes Charge;’ Unveils First Still (EXCLUSIVE)

NENT Group, Scandinavia’s leading streaming company, has ordered “Ida Takes Charge,” a dark comedy series based on Kjersti Halvorsen’s acclaimed debut novel by the same name.

The eight-part show, which shot this summer in Oslo, is directed by rising Norwegian filmmaker Rikke Gregersen, whose 2018 short film “Dog Eat Dog” won a Student Academy Award and a special jury prize at the BAFTA/LA Student Films Awards.

Elli Rhiannon Müller Osbourne (“Psychobitch,” “Utøya: July 22”) headlines the cast as Ida, a young woman who’s just moved to Oslo to study psychology. Ida has an obsessive fear of terrorism, and a constant feeling that disaster is just around the corner. When she meets Axel, Ida becomes convinced that he is a future school shooter, and that she has a personal responsibility to stop a catastrophe.

Anagram Norge produced the series. Kjersti Halvorsen’s novel was nominated for Norway’s prestigious Tarjei Vesaas prize in 2019.

“Investing in the next generation of streaming storytellers is a priority in all our markets. The young talents behind ‘Ida Takes Charge’ are some of the brightest in Norway’s thriving creative scene, with a very impressive

list of awards and credits,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s CCO.

“As viewers across more European markets, and soon the U.S., are discovering, Viaplay is redrawing the map when it comes to unique Nordic stories,” said Wallestam.

Gregersen, meanwhile said Kjersti’s novel struck a chord with her. “As a slightly nervous girl who often spins small things out of proportion, it really spoke to me.”

“The themes may be pitch-dark but the tone is light, and we’ve worked to capture this in the series. Ida as portrayed by Elli is by turns painful, funny and above all familiar,” said the young actor who will star alongside Arthur Hakalahti (“Skam”), Mohammed Aden Ali (“17”) and Sofia Tjelta Sydness (“Delete Me”).

“Ida Takes Charge” will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service which will have rolled out than 50 original productions by the end of the year. NENT Group’s Norwegian drama slate also includes “Furia;” season two of “Wisting;” “Made in Oslo;” and seasons two and three of “Pørn.”

The company also boasts international ambitions through its U.K.-based joint venture with FilmNation Entertainment, and its stake in the U.S. studio Picturestart. NENT Group is currently on track to produce two major English-language films every year.