MUBI Swoops For Celine Sciamma’s Hot Berlinale Title ‘Petite Maman’

Theatrical distributor and global curated film streaming service MUBI has picked up well-regarded Berlinale title, French auteur Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman.”

MUBI has acquired all rights for the U.K., Ireland and Turkey, for the film that was in competition at the Berlinale. MK2 Films is handling international sales.

“Petite Maman” follows eight-year-old Nelly who has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mother, Marion, used to play and built the treehouse she’s heard so much about. One day her mother abruptly leaves and Nelly meets a girl her own age, named Marion, in the woods building a treehouse.

The film was shot by cinematographer Claire Mathon, Sciamma’s frequent collaborator, and produced by Bénédicte Couvreur of Lilies Films. The cast includes Gabrielle Sanz, Joséphine Sanz, Nina Meurisse, Margot Abascal, and Stéphane Varupenne.

Beginning with “Water Lilies” (2007), Sciamma’s career has been a series of triumphs as a director, including “Tomboy” (2011) and “Girlhood” (2014). Her acclaimed “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and won best screenplay and the Queer Palm. It won several other accolades worldwide, including the César Award for best cinematography.

MUBI recently acquired another Berlinale title, “Azor,” as revealed by Variety.

Upcoming theatrical releases for MUBI in the U.K. and Ireland include Ben Sharrock’s BIFA, Cairo and San Sebastian winner “Limbo,” Michel Franco’s Venice and Stockholm winner “New Order,” Ninja Thyberg’s Sundance hit “Pleasure” and Kelly Reichardt’s acclaimed “First Cow.”

MK2 Films’ lineup at the recently concluded European Film Market at Berlin also included Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person In The World,” Jonas Carpignano’s “A Chiara,” and Fernando León de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem.