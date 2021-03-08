Berlinale Thriller ‘Azor’ Heads to MUBI For U.S., U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Global distributor, producer and streamer MUBI has snapped up major global markets for Berlinale title “Azor,” a thriller set in the world of international banking.

MUBI has acquired all rights in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Italy, India and Turkey to Andreas Fontana’s debut feature, which was presented at the recently concluded Berlinale in the Encounters Section, from international sales company Be For Films.

The film uses French, Spanish and English dialogue to tell the trans-Atlantic story of Yvan De Wiel, a private banker from Geneva. Yvan visits Argentina during the Junta dictatorship to replace his partner, who mysteriously disappeared one night leaving few clues behind. As he maneuvers among Argentina’s elite, the banker plays a dangerous political game of modern capitalist colonization.

“Azor” is produced by Eugenia Mumenthaler and David Epiney from Alina Film and co-produced by Local Films, Ruda Cine and RTS.

“Who knew a story about Swiss bankers could be so fascinating and suspenseful,” said Pamela Leu from Be For Films. “We are thrilled to have found a perfect house with MUBI to team up and make a strong start of Fontana’s debut film.”

Next up for Fontana is a film about diplomats and their relationship with Geneva. “As Borges said, every subject has its own rhetoric,” said Fontana.

Brussels-based Be For Films is primarily focused on independent films, including documentary, comedy and drama, dealing with societal issues and female-centric stories. The company was launched in 2014 and is part of the Playtime Group from which it receives financial and corporate backing.