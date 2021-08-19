‘Money Heist’ Announces New Cast Ahead of Part 5 Premiere – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Netflix has unveiled that actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Sky Rojo”), Patrick Criado (“Riot Police”) and José Manuel Seda (“23-F: la película”) will appear in the fifth and final season of its hit Spanish series “Money Heist,” (“La Casa de Papel”) launching globally on Sept. 3.

It’s been a long time coming, but in Season 1, Episode 1, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) told Rio (Miguel Herrán) what it’s like to have child, using a colorful metaphor which compared his own son’s birth to “a nuclear warhead that’s going to destroy everything.” Now, the world will meet the atomic weapon of Berlin’s affection, his son Rafael (Criado).

Another ghost from a main character’s past appearing in Part 5 is René (Silvestre), the former love of Tokio’s life who was first referenced at the very beginning of the series when Tokio the narrator introduced herself to the audience saying, “My name is Tokio. But when this story began, it wasn’t. This was me… and this, the love of my life. The last time I saw him I left him in a pool of blood with his eyes open.”

Also joining for Part 5 is Special Forces commander Sagasta (Seda), a no-nonsense military man who operates in the moral grey areas to assure that he always completes his missions. Netflix had previously promised that Part 5 will be a war, and now it has its commander.

Money Heist Part 5 Credit: Netflix

AWARDS

BBC Comedy has named comedy and drama writer Tiwa Lade to its six-month Felix Dexter Bursary, awarded to aspiring comedy writers with the intention of addressing under-representation of Black, Asian and ethnic minority professionals in comedy production and broadcasting in the U.K. Established in 2017, the award is open to any writer over 18 from an ethnic minority community. Lade is a drama school graduate who’s plays “Rush” and “Everyday” received rehearsed readings in New York, Lagos and London, both garnering critical acclaim. While on the bursary, she will work out of BBC offices across the U.K. “It’s a dream come true!” said Lade of her selection. “Someone, anyone pinch me!”

MUSIC

Kids and family production label Moonbug Entertainment and Universal Music Group (UMG) have joined forces for a new global partnership which will see UMG provide worldwide distribution, publishing and licensing for the Moonbug Music label and its catalog of kids and family music. Already generating more than 150 monthly streams, Moonbug Music will get an international boost from UMG, which will help explore new opportunities to improve accessibility to kids and parents around the world through optimization of voice-activated technology and in-home devices, playlisting and other innovations. Moonbug currently has two of the top 20 most-watched YouTube videos ever, and its “Bath Song” from CoComelon has been viewed more than 4.4 billion times.

CINEMA

Odeon has opened the new Odeon Luxe West End in London’s Leicester Square as part of The Londoner Hotel’s £300 million ($410 million) development. The opening stands out as one of London’s first cinema openings since the national industry was shutdown during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes off the back of strong consumer demand for a return to in-person cinema viewing which saw more than 5 million visitors attend screenings since reopening. The new cinema includes London’s second Dolby Cinema, powered by a dual Dolby Vision laser projector and Dolby Atmos sound. Offering a high-end moviegoing experience, the building includes a bar, reclining seats, huge screens and cutting edge technology.