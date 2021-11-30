Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ Is Getting His Own Spinoff Series at Netflix

As part of an unprecedented day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular characters, Berlin. The show is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2023.

In further Berlin news, it was confirmed that “Squid Games” actor Park Hae-soo will play the role of Berlin in the previously announced Korean adaptation.

And, as the evening wrapped, a surprise audition tape for a hypothetical future English adaptation was screened featuring Ed Sheeran, who expressed his desire to play The Professor. Following a brief performance of “Money Heist” themed Sheeran remixes, a choir took the stage for a rousing rendition of Bela Ciao, before several minutes of the first episode of Part 5 Volume 2 was streamed.

Berlin Money Heist Credit: Netflix

No spoilers were shared for the upcoming second half of the show’s final season, instead cast members including Úrsula Corberó (Tokio), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Mónica/ Estocolmo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marsella), Belén Cuesta (Manila), series creator Álex Pina, director Jesús Colmenar and writer Esther Martínez Lobato.

“La Casa de Papel,” will launch its last five episodes on Dec. 3. Netflix stressed, just before “Squid Games” was launched worldwide, that the series was its most-watched non-English-language drama until that point and had been seen by 180 million households worldwide.

Set at first in Madrid and eventually in spots all around the world, “La Casa de Papel” revolves around a ragtag group of misfits who decide to break into the Spanish mint to print and then steal millions of Euros in untraceable cash. The crime would be far from victimless, but as far as major heists go, this one held the moral high ground over most, making the cast of characters that much more likeable. The series’ success well beyond Spain and Europe’s borders was an early signal to Netflix that going deep on local language strategy would pay dividends in the long run.

More to come…