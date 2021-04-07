Acorn TV Scores ‘Midsomer Murders’ U.S. Premiere Rights From All3Media International (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ British programming-focused streamer Acorn TV has acquired exclusive SVOD and U.S. premiere rights to the new season of “Midsomer Murders” from distributor All3media International.

Acorn TV will premiere the first two feature-length episodes of season 22 from April 19 and will bow the remaining four episodes this fall after production concludes.

In “Midsomer Murders,” detective chief Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and detective sergeant Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate homicides, blackmail, greed and betrayal in England’s most murderous county. The long-running series inspired by the novels of Caroline Graham began in 1997 on U.K. broadcaster ITV and has been a hit for Acorn TV, where the first 21 seasons are also available.

“’Midsomer Murders’ remains one of the most popular mystery series of all-time and is beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to exclusively offer new episodes on April 19, as soon as they are available, as well as four more mysteries later this year,” said Matthew Graham, general manager of Acorn TV. “Given the importance of this series to the mystery genre and British television lovers worldwide, we know fans have been anxiously awaiting the new season, so we’re excited to be the only place in the U.S. to watch all 22 seasons.”

Acorn TV’s 2021 programming includes commissioned original series like U.K. crime drama “Whitstable Pearl,” starring Kerry Godliman (“After Life”), U.K. detective drama “Dalgleish” starring Bertie Carvel (“Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell”), the second season of Australia-set Miss Fisher spinoff “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,” New Zealand romantic comedy “Under the Vines,” as well as Northern Ireland crime thriller “Bloodlands,” starring James Nesbitt and co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio, and Australian detective series “My Life Is Murder,” starring Lucy Lawless.