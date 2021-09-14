Amazon U.K. Greenlights Louis Theroux Documentary & ‘Wilderness’ Adaptation, Unveils Malachi Kirby as Lead in ‘Anansi Boys’

Amazon Prime has revealed that “Small Axe” star Malachi Kirby will take on not one but two lead roles in Neil Gaiman’s “Anansi Boys.”

The adaptation of Gaiman’s novel sees Charles Nancy discover he has a magical brother called Spider (both played by Kirby) who share a father in the form of trickster god Anansi. Anansi will be played by Delroy Lindo (“Get Shorty”).

Gaiman and long-time collaborator Douglas Mackinnon are co-showrunners on the six-episode limited series, which they are also executive producing alongside Sir Lenny Henry, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones (Endor Productions) and Richard Fee (RED Production Company).

“Malachi Kirby is an actor of astonishing sensitivity, charm and power,” said Gaiman. “We needed somebody who could bring us the humanity of Charlie and the godly dangerousness of Spider; who could play two very different characters and who could in many ways carry the show. We found Malachi, and I am so thrilled that we did. He’s astonishing.”

Kirby won a BAFTA TV award for best supporting actor for his role in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe.” He is represented by Femi Oguns and Jonathan Hall at IAG (Identity Agency Group) and Hanley Baxter at UTA.

Amazon also unveiled a new documentary about YouTuber and rapper KSI executive produced by Louis Theroux — a major coup for the streamer given Theroux’s long-standing relationship with the BBC. The 90-minute doc, which will be produced by Mindhouse Productions, has already started filming ahead of its launch on the streaming platform next year. Wes Pollitt (“The Last Miners”) is directing.

KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji (sometimes shortened to “JJ”) – boasts over 35 million YouTube subscribers and his currently preparing for a European tour including a stop at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

“I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by ‘hard work,'” said KSI. “People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do.”

“The documentary will be an opportunity to see another side of JJ, understanding how he got where he is, the world of a premium online content creator today, and a man who has made it his brand never to lose, as he takes on the music business,” said Theroux.

The KSI doc will be produced by Sophi Grant (“The Last Miners”) and exec produced by Barnaby Coughlin (“Inside Tatler”) alongside Theroux.

The streamer also divulged it has greenlit a new limited series, “Wilderness,” based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name.

Written by Marnie Dickens and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff, the psychological thriller revolves around a British couple in the U.S. rocked by an affair.

“Wilderness” is produced by Firebird Pictures and is set to stream in 2023.

“We’re so excited to be bringing Marnie’s gripping and provocative scripts to life with the fantastic team at Amazon,” Kilgarriff said. “Taking B.E. Jones’ brilliant story and super-charging it for the screen, ‘Wilderness’ asks just how far you would go to get revenge on the person who ripped out your heart.”