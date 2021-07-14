‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 at Disney Plus, Marvel Reveals in the Last Episode of First Season

Marvel has revealed that there will indeed be a second season of “Loki” via an insert in a post credits scene in the final episode of season 1.

At the 42 minutes and 48 seconds mark of the episode, it says simply: “Loki will return in season 2.”

No further details were provided regarding the next season of the series that stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character.

“Loki” is the third series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. The first was the acclaimed “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which earned 23 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

The second, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, scored five Emmy nominations. The series acts as a bridge to the next “Captain America” film.

The season 1 finale of “Loki” leads into Sam Raimi’s film “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is due in March 2022.

Upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus include the animated “What If…,” due in August, and “Hawkeye,” which will stream towards the end of the year. Yelena Belova, the character played by Florence Pugh in current Marvel box office and PVOD hit “Black Widow,” will be seen in “Hawkeye,” which stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Vera Farmiga.

“Ms. Marvel,” starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, is also due in late 2021. “Moon Knight,” starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, is in development, and “She Hulk,” with Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry is due in 2022.

“Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke, is also in the works, as is “Ironheart,” with Dominique Thorne, “Armor Wars,” with Don Cheadle and “I am Groot.”

Perhaps the most anticipated MCU series of all is the as yet untitled “Wakanda” series.