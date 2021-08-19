Hulu Buys U.S. Rights to Miranda Otto-Led Comedy Heist Drama ‘The Unusual Suspects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu has acquired U.S. rights to “The Unusual Suspects,” an English-language heist series starring Miranda Otto (“Homeland”), Aina Dumlao (“Ballers”) and Michelle Vergara Moore (“Condor”), which will compete at Series Mania in Lille.

The Australian series is represented in international markets by the Paris-based co-production and distribution banner About Premium Content (APC), and was produced by Aquarius Films’ (“Lion,” “Berlin Syndrome”) Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford for SBS Australia.

Created and co-written by Jessica Redenbach (“Spirited”), “The Unusual Suspects” revolves around women from different walks of life who come together following the elaborate heist of a $16 million necklace which belonged to a self-made businesswoman. The ensuing police investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade and provides an insight into the immigrant experience in the region.

“‘The Unusual Suspects’ is a fun, female-led drama series which has found an ideal home stateside with our partners at Hulu,” said Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders at APC. “We are excited to see this comedic caper from the team at Aquarius Films continue to gain momentum and put women’s and immigrants’ narratives at the forefront of a series in a fresh way,” said the pair.

The show garnered strong reviews when it launched on SBS Australia in June 2021 and was described by local newspaper The Australian as “blending the risky class conflict machinations of the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ with the vigorously full-throttle comic delivery of the Coen Brothers’ most out-there films.”

Fielder and Staniford said Hulu was the perfect home for the show as the streamer has been “at the forefront of bold, ambitious television.” “We hope American audiences enjoy this riotous, hilarious and empowering crime caper which ultimately has an important message at its heart,” added Fielder and Staniford.

“The Unusual Suspects” was financially backed by Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW and About Premium Content (APC). The series also received support from Cutting Edge Post.