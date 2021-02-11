HBO Max Set For Latin America and Caribbean Launch in June, Europe Services to Get Upgraded

WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max is set to launch across 39 Latin American and Caribbean territories in June.

Following this launch, the existing HBO-branded streaming services in Europe — the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe and Portugal — are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.

The service will be available via a new HBO Max app. At launch, existing HBO GO direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through eligible partners, will get instant access to HBO Max. The existing HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be phased out. Subscribers are promised an experience that mirrors that available in the U.S.

HBO Max will feature local original productions from home-grown talent under the Max Originals brand and a children-focused catalog, in addition to WarnerMedia brands including HBO, Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV and Adult Swim.

“We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

HBO Max will be available through a variety of subscription options, and downloadable on a multitude of devices including smartphones, tablets and a wide range of smart entertainment platforms.

The June rollout territories include: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.