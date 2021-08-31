HBO Max to Launch in the Nordics and Spain, Followed by Eastern Europe and Portugal

WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max will launch in the Nordics and Spain this fall, followed by Eastern Europe and Portugal imminently, it was revealed at a Series Mania Forum keynote conversation on Tuesday.

Delivering the keynote were Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia (excluding China) and Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA.

HBO Max launched in June across 39 territories in Latin America. The European territory launches revealed on Tuesday are expected to be followed by Central and Eastern Europe.

Sulebakk replaced Hervé Payan, who served as CEO of HBO Europe for eight years. With the company for more than eight years, Sulebakk previously served as executive vice president, CMO and head of distribution. During her time at the company, she worked at offices in Madrid, Budapest and New York, and was key in transforming the Central European business into streaming and launching HBO España and HBO Portugal. She played a major role in developing the market strategy for HBO Max’s Latin America launch.

Dogra was promoted to her current position in July, 2020, and has since championed a WarnerMedia culture that fosters inclusivity.

“The goal is to be in 190 markets across the world,” Heyelmann, head of programming for EMEA at WarnerMedia, who oversees the programming strategy as well as acquisitions for HBO Max, HBO and other linear channels in the region had said in March. He was speaking as part of the European Film Market’s Content Strategies event. “It’s just a matter of when, because there are existing distribution and content licensing agreements in place that we need to factor in, and look at the existing market conditions. But it’s full steam ahead,” Heyelmann had said then.

more to follow.