‘Cinderella’ Producers Fulwell 73 Wrap First Spanish-Language Project, ‘Boundless,’ For Amazon

“Cinderella” producers Fulwell 73 have wrapped on their latest bumper project for Amazon Prime: “Boundless,” comprised of a feature film and 3-part limited series.

The Spanish language film and series, which was filmed on location in Spain, represent Fulwell 73’s first foray into international co-production.

The project was made in collaboration with Spanish production company Elcano while ETB, Canal Sur and Gazprom-Media KIT Group also partnered on the project.

The film and series, which star “Money Heist’s” Álvaro Morte and “Westworld’s” Rodrigo Santoro in the lead roles, tells the story of Spanish explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan who were the first people to circumnavigate the world over 500 years ago.

Simon West (“Con Air”) directs the project, which is set to stream on Amazon Prime and Spanish broadcaster RTVE sometime next year.

“Boundless” is produced by Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Heather Greenwood and Elcano’s Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga. Patrick Fischer and Richard Kondal of Fulwell 73 co-produce.

“Fulwell 73 has been steadily building and expanding into new areas as we grow our content output and this past year our strategy has to look focus on building a high-quality scripted slate and adding more international productions that can add to our track record in ground-breaking factual and entertainment programming,” said Pearlman. “‘Boundless’ is an epic tale that allows us to do what we do best – find the most creative way of bringing a story to life whatever the medium – in this case via a feature film and TV series – which I think shows our ambition and desire to bring something unique and compelling to audiences around the world.”

“’Boundless’ is a timeless, epic tale of adventure and discovery about the first ever journey around the world through the eyes of these two incredible explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan,” said Greenwood. “We’ve found a perfect partner in producer Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga to bring this truly epic story to life both as a feature film and a TV series working with an incredible cast and crew led by director Simon West. ‘Boundless’ promises big action, beautiful locations and unforgettable story-telling and we can’t wait to bring this high-quality drama onto the big and small screens which we think will grip audiences across the world.”

“Boundless has taken me four years of preparation followed by a year of shooting and post-production, all to bring the incredible story of Magellan and Elcano’s circumnavigation of the globe to the screen,” said West. “That’s two years longer than the actual voyage. Therefore, I can easily relate to the epic task they faced. With a cast and crew of roughly the same size as our heroes’ expedition we encountered many of the same obstacles. Travelling great distances to exotic locations we faced extreme weather, illness and exhaustion, but thankfully not the terrible food – which probably accounts for the lack of any mutiny. As Captain of the ‘Boundless’ project, I hope I have given the audience a taste of the action, terror and bravery of the crew who achieved the greatest navigational feat in history.”