Eddie Izzard, Jo Joyner, Andi Osho Join Cast of Harlan Coben Netflix Drama ‘Stay Close’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Eddie Izzard (“The High Note”), Jo Joyner (“Ackley Bridge”) and Andi Osho (“Line of Duty”) are joining Cush Jumbo and James Nesbitt in the cast of Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama “Stay Close.”

Also joining previously announced cast members Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish are Daniel Francis (“Small Axe”), Bethany Antonia (“Get Even”), Rachel Andrews (“Butcher Boy”), Poppy Gilbert (“The Pale Horse”) and Hyoie O’Grady (“Mayday”).

The team behind Harlan Coben’s Netflix adaptations “The Stranger” and “Safe” and the Sky/Netflix series “The Five” are reuniting on “Stay Close,” another New York Times bestseller from the popular author. The eight-part drama will follow three key characters whose dark secrets resurface, setting off a chain of events that threatens to destroy their lives.

Izzard grabbed headlines in December when she was referred to with “she/her” pronouns during an appearance on Sky Arts series “Portrait Artist of the Year.” She later said she considered herself gender-fluid. Izzard first came out as transgender in 1985.

Studiocanal’s Red Production Company will produce. Executive producers are Nicola Shindler (“It’s A Sin”), writers Harlan Coben (“The Woods”) and Danny Brocklehurst (“Brassic”), and Richard Fee (“The Stranger”).

Juliet Charlesworth (“Happy Valley”) is series producer and Daniel O’Hara (“The Stranger”) is lead director and an executive producer. Sheila Nortley produces with Lindy Heymann as director for block two. Filming will take place in and around Manchester and northwest England from the spring.

“Stay Close” is the latest Netflix project for Coben, as part of his current five-year deal with the streamer to develop 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas. The deal includes Polish original “The Woods,” Spanish original “The Innocent” starring Mario Casas and directed by Oriol Paulo, the film “Six Years,” written and directed by David Ayer, and “Gone for Good,” which is currently filming in France.