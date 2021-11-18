AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar.

The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”).

The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, “Heads weigh less than bodies.” The drama pays homage to the classic spaghetti western, while being updated for modern audiences.

“That Dirty Black Bag” is from emerging Italian filmmaker Mauro Aragoni (“S’arena. A Tale from Nuraghes”), who co-wrote the series with Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo and Fabio Paladini, all of whom have writer credits on hit series “The Hunter.” Aragoni directs alongside Brian O’Malley (“The Lodgers”).

The series was filmed in Italy, Spain and Morocco and will make its U.S., Canadian, and Australian premieres on AMC Plus in March/April 2022.

Bron and Palomar are co-producing, with Bron’s David Davoli, Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault and Samantha Thomas, joining Carlo Degli Esposti, Nicola Serra and Patrizia Massa from Palomar as executive producers. The series is being produced in English with three seasons already planned. Mediawan has secured French rights.

Bron Releasing and Palomar Mediawan are handling international sales.

“That Dirty Black Bag” AMC

“With its propulsive script and incredible ensemble cast, AMC Plus is proud to partner with Bron and Palomar on this innovative reimagining of the classic Western,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC Plus. “We’re also excited to bring AMC Plus subscribers another thrilling, high-stakes adventure of love and bloodlust in the Old West, following the enduring popularity of our AMC original series ‘Hell on Wheels’ and ‘The Son.’”

David Davoli, president of Bron Television, said: “With their proven eye for innovative storytelling, and their commitment to supporting the growth of international television, AMC Networks is the ideal partner to be unveiling this genre-bending epic series with. We look forward to sharing this electrifying and daring new series with their subscribers in the U.S. and around the world.”

Nicola Serra, co-CEO of Palomar, said: “We embarked on this project with a great ambition: to make something unexpected and modern inspired by the tradition of the spaghetti western. It was a real adventure and a challenge due to the complexities and difficulties of the last two years, but thanks to a group of fantastic people we achieved our goal. And, frankly speaking, we really also had a lot of fun shooting this show. The AMC Plus acquisition is for us a great confirmation of this journey and we couldn’t be more proud.”

AMC Plus is the AMC’s premium streaming bundle featuring content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited. It recently launched in Canada and Australia, and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC Plus app and several digital and cable partners.