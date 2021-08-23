Disney Plus Commissions Epic U.K. Original ‘Nautilus,’ Casts Star Shows ‘Culprits’ and ‘Wedding Season’

Streamer Disney Plus has commissioned epic live-action adventure drama “Nautilus,” based on Jules Verne’s classic novel “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.”

The 10-part series will tell the origin story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus, told from his point of view. An Indian prince robbed of his birth right and family and a prisoner of the East India Company, Nemo is bent on revenge against the forces which have taken everything from him. Once he sets sail with his ragtag crew on board the technologically advanced submarine Nautilus, he battles with his enemy and also discovers a magical underwater world.

“Nautilus” is produced jointly by two British companies, Moonriver TV and Seven Stories. It is written and executive produced by James Dormer (“Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands”), developed and co-produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney.

Filming is set to take place early 2022.

The “Nautilus” commission was unveiled at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday, where it was also revealed that Nathan Stewart-Jarrett will take the lead in U.K. Star original “Culprits,” a dark and funny heist series from executive producer Stephen Garrett (“The Undoing”) and filmmaker J. Blakeson (“I Care A Lot”).

“Culprits” is set in the aftermath of a heist and follows the crew who have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer.

Stewart-Jarrett currently stars in the Lena Dunham-produced HBO Max series “Generation,” and will star in Jordan Peele’s reboot of “Candyman.”

“Culprits” is a Character 7 production executive produced by Garrett and produced by Morenike Williams (“Killing Eve”).

Another Star original, eight-episode romantic comedy action thriller “Wedding Season,” will star Rosa Salazar (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”), Disney also revealed.

The series, which follows two people who shouldn’t be together, but who can’t stay away from one another, begins production later this month and will be shooting in Scotland, Manchester, London and Las Vegas.

Salazar recently wrapped the second season of “Undone” for Amazon, where she stars opposite Bob Odenkirk. She played the title character in Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel.”

“Wedding Season” is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”) with Chris Carey (“Les Miserables”), Laurence Bowen (“Delhi Crime”) and Toby Bruce (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), serving as executive producers. It is produced in association with Jax Media (“Russian Doll”) with Lilly Burns (“Search Party”), and Tony Hernandez also as executive producer. The series is written by emerging screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton (“Cheaters”), also an executive producer, and will be directed by George Kane (“Crashing”).

Disney aims to source, develop and produce at least 50 originals under the Disney Plus and Star brands with European production companies by 2024. Upcoming U.K. commissions include Sally Wainwright’s fantasy action adventure “The Ballad of Renegade Nell,” David Beckham’s soccer factual entertainment series “Save Our Squad” and Emma Moran’s comedy “Extraordinary.”