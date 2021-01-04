Discovery Plus Set to Debut in 12 European Markets With Vodafone Deal

Discovery and Vodafone have signed a multi-year deal that will make Discovery TV content and new streamer Discovery Plus available to Vodafone subscribers in the U.K. and 11 European territories.

The deal is expected to reach more than 100 million Vodafone TV, broadband and mobile subscribers across the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

The rollout in 12 markets is planned over 2021 and 2022. In addition, Discovery’s linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, said: “We are delighted to announce this multi-territory and multi-platform partnership with Europe’s largest mobile and fixed network operator. Vodafone’s vast and deep consumer relationships will provide a powerful engine for discovery+ as together we bring the definitive destination for real-life entertainment to consumers across Europe. Our hybrid agreement with Vodafone advances our broader strategy of expanding our linear distribution relationships to bring our popular content to consumers across more platforms and devices.”

Ahmed Essam, chief commercial operations and strategy officer for Vodafone Group, said: “I am extremely pleased to have made this agreement with Discovery, which extends our existing partnership and perfectly demonstrates Vodafone’s positioning as one of Europe’s leading video content platforms. Discovery will be a key part of our entertainment offer, providing a rich choice of content that will enhance Vodafone’s provision of a superior customer experience across its high-quality TV and flexible streaming services”.

Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of Discovery EMEA, said: “We are very pleased that our relationship with Vodafone continues to grow. Thanks to this new strategic partnership our viewers and Vodafone’s customers will have direct access to the best global and local Discovery content anytime anywhere.”

The platform, which has already premiered in the U.K. and Ireland, is set to feature over 50 originals and 55,000 previously aired episodes from Discovery-owned channels, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and others.