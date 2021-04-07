Classic Cult Film Streamer Cultpix Launches With 400 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

Swedish home video label, film archive, film club and research outfit Klubb Super 8 has gathered leading international distributors to launch specialist SVOD streaming service Cultpix.

Set up as a home for classic genre and vintage cult films and television shows, the service, which launches Wednesday, will have 400 titles available initially and anticipates doubling this before the end of the year, with a number of content deals underway. Titles range from American slasher films, Japanese Kaiju monster movies, Swedish erotica, Italian sword and sandal epics and Spanish horror. It aims to fill the gap between mainstream streaming services and more niche arthouse content providers, tapping into the legacy of genre films from before the year 1990.

“There’s been a significant gap in the streaming market for older genre films that don’t conform to the broad mainstream platforms’ profile and also fall short of more narrow arthouse appeal,” said Cultpix co-founder Patrick von Sychowski, who is also the founder of the website CelluloidJunkie.com. “Our aim is to give fans of cult films a home where they can find their favorite movies, as well as discover a wide variety of other titles from our global catalogue.”

Highlights include “Alice in Acidland” (1969), “Castle of Blood” (1964), “Champagne Rose Is Dead” (1968), “House on Bare Mountain” (1962), “Terror in the Midnight Sun” (1959) and “The Erotic Adventures of Zorro” (1972).

Content partners include American Genre Film Archive (U.S.), ARRI Media/Lola Films (Germany), Donner Productions (Finland), British Film Institute (U.K.), Eurociné (France), Extralucid Films (France), Forgotten Entertainment (Germany), Hans Hatwig (Sweden), Impulse Pictures (U.S.), Klubb Super 8 (Sweden), Nikkatsu (Japan), Nordisk Tonefilm (Sweden), Maxitron (Sweden), Penny Video (Italy), SF Studios (Sweden), Something Weird video (U.S.), Studio S (Sweden), SVT (Sweden) and Synapse Films (U.S.).

“We are not simply launching a streaming service for cult films,” added Cultpix co-founder Rickard Gramfors. “Our ambition is to create a global community for all genre film fans.”

The Cultpix platform is available online and compatible with all browser-based interfaces. It is currently accessible on an invitation-only basis during the launch phase, for an annual fee of $49 for unlimited viewing. A waiting list is open for later this summer when Cultpix opens to a wider membership at $59 per year or $6.66 per month. The platform is available globally and without geoblocking in any country that doesn’t practice online censorship.

Cultpix is also launching a weekly podcast, newsletter and social media online community for its members.