×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Disney Plus Is Now Available on Cox’s Contour TV Platform

ITV, BBC Streamer BritBox to Expand Across Nordic Countries Via C More Partnership

A Spy Among Friends
Spectrum Originals/BritBox U.K.

BritBox, the streaming service operated by ITV and the BBC, is expanding across the Nordic regions via a distribution partnership with C More.

The service will be available from early 2022 in Sweden, Finland and Denmark from C More and in Norway from TV2. The programming will be in English, with both English and local language subtitles available in each country. Pricing details will be revealed later.

With this expansion, BritBox will be available in eight countries. It is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Australia and South Africa.

The service specializes in British programming.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International, said: BritBox International has built a fast-growing subscriber base in North America, Australia, UK, and South Africa who are passionate and loyal British television viewers. We are delighted to be working with C More and this advancement into the Nordics marks our next step in global expansion, underlining our confidence in the ever-growing popularity of British programming and the distinctiveness of BritBox.”

Anna Chrona, head of commercial, C More, said: “British drama has been loved and appreciated in the Nordics for generations, and it is therefore a huge privilege to give our viewers this unique access to the great collection on BritBox. Through the partnership with BritBox we secure a substantial volume of content, including classic crime favourites and exclusive premieres of new BritBox originals for our customers to explore.”

Non C More customers will also be able to subscribe to BritBox directly.

Originals from BritBox include “Crime,” “The Beast Must Die,” “Magpie Murders” and “A Spy Among Friends.”

The service has ambitions of expanding to 25 countries.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad