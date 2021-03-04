BritBox North America, BBC Commission Crime Drama ‘Hope Street’

BritBox North America, the BBC Studios and ITV-backed SVOD service specializing in British content, and the BBC have commissioned crime drama “Hope Street.”

The ensemble serial is set in the fictional town of Port Devine in Northern Ireland, and will focus on its police department, and the mysterious arrival of English detective constable Alimah Khan, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

The cast includes Brid Brennan (“Brooklyn”), Des McAleer (“The Crown”), Ciaran McMenamin (“Primeval”) and Amara Karan (“The Night of”).

The show is created by Susanne Farrell (“Dirty God”) and Paul Marquess (“London Kills”), and written by Farrell, Jess Lea (“Eastenders”), Christine Murphy (“Emmerdale”), Stuart Drennan (“Hollyoaks”), and Shazia Rashid (“Eastenders”). It is executive produced by Donna Wiffen (“The Bill”) and Marquess for Long Story TV.

“Hope Street” will be made with the support of Northern Ireland Screen. It will premiere exclusively on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada and on BBC Daytime and BBC Northern Ireland in the U.K.

Filming will commence later this month.

“‘Hope Street’ offers a modern twist and a fresh setting for the mystery shows that are popular with BritBox fans,” said Emily Powers, head of BritBox North America. “It’s a new take on a beloved genre, set in an area rich in history.”

“After nearly 30 years of producing drama in England, I am beyond excited to be heading home to make Hope Street. Set on Northern Ireland’s stunning coastline, the series is a celebration of local writing, acting and production talent,” said Marquess. “Warm, engaging and funny, ‘Hope Street’ presents Northern Ireland to the world in a fresh new light.”

BritBox original co-productions include “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant; “McDonald and Dodds,” with Jason Watkins; the upcoming “Pembrokeshire Murders,” with Luke Evans; “Honour,” starring Keeley Hawes; and “Sister Boniface,” the “Father Brown” spin-off.