‘Bridgerton’ Outfit Shondaland’s Training Program Part of $1.6 Million Netflix U.K. Careers Scheme

Netflix is investing £1.2 million ($1.6 million) in a new careers initiative for the U.K. creative industry, which will include a training program with Shondaland, the production company behind global smash hit “Bridgerton.”

Five trainees will receive hands-on experience as they rotate across different departments on one of Shondaland’s productions.

The overall initiative, called “Grow Creative U.K.” is designed to help develop and support the careers and training of up to 1000 people across the U.K. through Netflix’s own productions, its partners and education institutions. It will focus on enhancing the skills of below the line new and emerging British talent, especially those from diverse backgrounds. Netflix will provide training opportunities on its U.K.-based scripted and non-scripted productions, including “Bridgerton,” “Sex Education,” “The Witcher” and “Top Boy,” as well as with production and industry partners.

The streamer has also committed an additional £300,000 investment over the next three years into The London Screen Academy, following an initial £300,000 investment last year.

Over the past 12 months, Netflix has invested £1.5 million to bring more diverse voices into the industry, supporting a number of organizations including the Identity School of Acting, MAMA Youth Project and Million

Youth Media, charities that provide young people with the skills, networks and training to break into the industry. This is in addition to the launch of the inaugural Documentary Talent Fund and the Biska K. Ali Netflix Screenwriters Fellowship in association with Sky.

Netflix U.K. training manager Alison Small said: “What we’re trying to do is open the door to people and support them. We want to be the studio that provides the most training opportunities in the U.K. and across all our content and productions here, to really make a difference and diversify the industry.”