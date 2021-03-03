Asterix 3D Animated Series With Alain Chabat Set at Netflix

Iconic French comic book character Asterix is all set for a new chapter on Netflix along with French director, screenwriter and actor Alain Chabat.

The streamer is partnering with leading French publisher Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René to create a 3D animated limited series based on the classic. Chabat will direct and Alain Goldman of Legende Films will produce.

The series, which will be based on “Asterix and the Big Fight,” will debut in 2023.

Chabat wrote and directed “Mission Cléopâtre” (2002), the most successful of Asterix’s numerous appearances on screen and the third highest-grossing feature film in French history.

“I’m French Canadian, and like most francophones around the world, I grew up with Asterix, his sidekick Obelix and loyal companion Dogmatix,” wrote Dominique Bazay, director, original animation at Netflix, on the streamer’s blog. “I watched the animated specials and read the books religiously. If you’d told the 8-year-old me that one day I’d help bring these characters to life… I wouldn’t have believed you.”

“Since the first Asterix graphic novel was introduced in 1961, 38 volumes have been released in 111 languages and dialects, with the 39th due later this year. (And there have also been 15 feature films dating back to 1967),” Bazay added. “These stories tell the saga of the pugnacious warrior and his irreverent village companions who keep a tiny corner of ancient Gaul free from bumbling Roman invaders. Each new volume and movie is eagerly awaited by fans, especially in France, Italy, Germany and Canada. I’ve always felt the unique tone of Goscinny and Uderzo’s humor is timeless. It’s why Asterix is so special – it appeals to all ages and crosses all borders.”

“I’m excited to introduce Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix to a whole new generation of fans around the world.”