Arsenal is Next in Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ Documentary Series on English Premier League Clubs

London’s Arsenal soccer club will be the subject of the next documentary in Amazon Prime Video’s “All or Nothing” series on English Premier League clubs.

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” follows “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” and “All or Nothing: Manchester City.” It will follow the Arsenal, one of the world’s biggest soccer clubs, through the 2021/22 season as they focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the documentary will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club,” said Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s media and communications director. “’All or Nothing’ will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success.”

“Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season,” said Dan Grabiner, head of U.K. Originals, Amazon Studios. “’All or Nothing’ is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter.”

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” will be produced by the U.K’s 72 Films (“Diana”), executive produced by Mark Raphael, Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas. The series will launch on Prime Video in 2022.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Arsenal to capture the exhilaration and drama of a unique season at the club,” said Cameron. “The opportunity to get close-up access to a squad of talented young players, both on and off the pitch, see the return of the fans to football [soccer] and understand what makes Arsenal such an iconic club, will make for a compelling ‘All or Nothing’ series.”