Amazon’s ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding,’ Starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, Begins Production in London

Production has started in London on Amazon original romantic comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” headlined by Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt.

The cast also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Lord of the Rings”), Karan Soni (“7 Days)”, Dustin Milligan (“Schitt’s Creek”), Tony Goldwyn (“King Richard”), Isaach De Bankolé (“The Limits of Control”), Jorma Taccone (“Popstar”), and Julian Ovenden (“Bridgerton”).

The film is being directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) from a script by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, which the duo adapted from Grant Ginder’s novel of the same name.

“The People We Hate at the Wedding” follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Janney). Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s skeletons are wrenched from the closet.

The film is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, whose previous collaborations with Amazon Studios include “The Big Sick,” “Late Night” and “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.”

FilmNation’s Ashley Fox will produce the film, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video next year.

Ginder is the best-selling author of five novels: “Honestly, We Meant Well,” “Driver’s Education,” “This is How it Starts,” “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” and the upcoming “Let’s Not Do That Again.”

