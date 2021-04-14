Amazon Studios Sets Deal With Paul Pogba, Greenlights Documentary Series ‘The Pogmentary’

Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with superstar soccer player Paul Pogba, who plays for Manchester United and the French national team. The streamer has also greenlit a series on the athlete.

Documentary series “The Pogmentary” will reveal insights into his life. In the series, 28-year-old Pogba, one of the most followed players on the planet with 43 million followers across social media, will discuss what made him the man and player he is today. Previously unreleased footage from his childhood and conversations with his family, friends and teammates will reveal the person behind the player. The series will also focus on his life, passions and accomplishments, looking at the key moments on his journey to become one of the most influential soccer players in the world.

Pogba was a key part of the French team that won the 2018 FIFA soccer World Cup, scoring a goal in the final.

Due mid-2022, “The Pogmentary” is produced by the Mediawan Group’s Black Dynamite.

“Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series ‘The Pogmentary,’” said Georgia Brown, head of European Originals, Amazon Studios. Describing Pogba as an “icon for an entire generation,” Brown said his influence goes beyond the soccer pitch.

“Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words,” Brown added.

“Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion, and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach,” said Thomas Dubois, head of French Amazon Originals for Prime Video. “This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries.”