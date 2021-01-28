Amazon Prime Video Outlines Plans for Mexican Originals, Regional COVID Relief

Amazon Prime Video enlisted company executives, series creators and stars from some of its top originals to confirm several announcements of new titles, returning favorites and broader initiatives to help Mexico’s hard-hit production industry recover from damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One new production, an untitled soccer docuseries about Mexican supper-club Las Chivas, and two returning programs, “Pan y Circo” and “LOL: Last One Laughing,” were confirmed, with as many as 15 new Mexican original series and five feature films teased over the next three to five years.

Having found a formula for success in unscripted sports documentary content in several territories, Amazon Prime Video will look once again to the world of top tier soccer for a new docuseries that will follow one of Mexico’s most popular clubs, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, on and off the pitch.

Another unscripted treat, Diego Luna will return for his critically acclaimed conversation series “Pan y Circo” for a second season. The program brings leading figures in the arts, politics, science and other fields from across Latin America together at a dinner table where food, drinks and opinions are shared in equal parts.

“LOL: Last One Laughing” will be back on the platform for seasons 3 and 4. An International Emmy-winning competition series hosted by crossover superstar Eugenio Derbez, “LOL” puts on-the-rise comedians head-to-head as they compete for a big cash prize.

Amazon also committed to investing more than $2.65 million in COVID-19 relief funds over the first half of 2021 to support the recovery of film, TV and production communities in Latin American countries where the company develops original content.

“Since launching Prime Video around the world, Amazon has remained focused on bringing customers local shows driven by the best local voices,” said James Farrell, head of local originals at Amazon Studios. “Mexico has one of the richest creative communities in the world driven by talented local writers, directors, producers and actors from across the country. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue to bring new and returning local Amazon Originals to our customers across the country, as well as bringing these stories to a global audience.”

A relative new kid on the block, Prime and Prime Video only landed in Mexico in 2017. Amazon has already compiled an impressive list of local originals including “Como Sobrevivir Soltero,” “El Juego de Las Llaves,” “El Candidato,” “Locas por el Cambio” and “De Viaje con los Derbez,” in addition to several non-original exclusives such as “Ana,” starring Ana de la Reguera, Menudo bioseries “Subete a mi Moto” and comedy series “De Brutas, Nada.”