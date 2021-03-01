Amazon Prime Video, Eros STX Strike Nordics Output Deal, Including Golden Globe Winners ‘The Mauritanian,’ ‘I Care A Lot’

Eros STX and Amazon Prime Video have signed a multi-year first window output deal for the Nordics, effective immediately.

The deal will see Prime subscribers in the Nordics get exclusive access to STX International’s slate, including “The Mauritanian,” for which Jodie Foster won a Golden Globe, and which also stars Tahar Rahim and Benedict Cumberbatch. The deal also includes a post-theatrical release launch for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming untitled spy thriller starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; aerial war epic “Devotion” from Black Label Media; action-thriller “Cop Shop,” starring Gerard Butler; the critically acclaimed “I Care A Lot,” for which Rosamund Pike won a Golden Globe; and comedy “Queenpins,” starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

This deal expands on the existing multi-territory output partnership that Amazon and Eros STX struck for the U.K., France and Italy in 2020.

SF Studios will continue to manage the theatrical release of the majority of STX films in the Nordics, as recently announced. Amazon Prime Video is on board for Pay1 movie deals across the region in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

“Movies are extremely popular with Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide and we’re delighted to extend our relationship with STX, making their film slate available exclusively to Prime Video customers in the Nordics as we increase our investment in the region,” said Martin Backlund, head of content U.K. and Nordics, Amazon Prime Video. “STX has a great track record of delivering star-studded, entertaining films and we know our customers in the Nordics will love these movies.”

“We made a strategic decision in January 2020 to maximize the potential for our film titles across Europe with our friends at Amazon,” said John Friedberg, president of STX International. “The success of that alliance allows us to significantly expand our production and acquisitions slate and bring the very best in top-quality filmed entertainment to the marketplace. Adding Nordics is an exciting next step and with so many changes taking place across the distribution landscape, partnerships such as this are essential in allowing us to continue to deliver a consistent volume of commercial titles to our partners around the world.”