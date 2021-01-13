Amazon Boards Psychological Thriller ‘Cruel Summer’ From eOne, Jessica Biel

Amazon Prime Video has secured the exclusive first window worldwide rights, excluding the U.S., Canada and China, to psychological thriller series “Cruel Summer.”

From independent studio Entertainment One (eOne), alongside Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s production outfit Iron Ocean Productions, the series will launch on Prime Video following its U.S. premiere on Freeform later this year.

“Cruel Summer” takes place over three summers in the ’90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America.

Each episode is told from alternating POVs. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew.

“With ‘Cruel Summer,’ Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Bert V. Royal and Tia Napolitano have created a unique drama that will have Prime members around the world biting their fingernails as this mysterious story plays out,” said Brad Beale, VP of worldwide content acquisition for Prime Video. “This highly anticipated series is a great addition to our catalogue of shows and movies already on Prime Video; we can’t wait for Prime members to watch this compelling series.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our international relationship with Amazon Prime Video on this highly sought-after series,” said Stuart Baxter, president of international distribution for eOne. “‘Cruel Summer’ is incredibly timely in today’s age of strong female voices, and unique in telling the story from dual perspectives, unravelling a dark mystery piece by piece. We believe this edge-of-your-seat, layered drama with international themes will appeal to audiences all around the world, initially on SVOD and then beyond.”

The series is created and executive produced by Bert V. Royal with Tia Napolitano serving as showrunner and executive producer. Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot.