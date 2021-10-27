Amazon Sets Licensing Deal for Bollywood Blockbusters With India’s Yash Raj Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Upcoming Bollywood blockbusters with A-list talent from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films will stream on Amazon Prime Video four weeks after their theatrical release.

The licensing deal is for exclusive global streaming rights. The slate includes heist comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari; action entertainer “Shamshera,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt; historical action spectacle “Prithviraj,” based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood; and family entertainer with a social message “Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” starring Ranveer Singh.

“At Prime Video, we are intently focused on bringing the biggest and the best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment,” said Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India. “Over the last four years, we have been consistently bringing blockbuster movies to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice. The global digital premieres, four weeks after theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime members, but will also help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films – in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known to deliver some of the finest cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are super thrilled to partner with them for these films.”

Amazon is already home to several Yash Raj Films classics including “Darr,” “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Silsila,” “Chandni” and “Dil To Pagal Hai” and more recent titles “Thugs of Hindostan,” “War” and “Mardaani.”

Akshaye Widhani, senior VP, Yash Raj Films, said: “In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. We are excited to ink this exclusive streaming deal with Prime Video, which will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content library.”