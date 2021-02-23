Juventus, Amazon Set ‘All or Nothing’ Soccer Documentary Series

Amazon Prime Video and Juventus soccer club have announced a new Italian Amazon original behind-the-scenes documentary series, “All or Nothing: Juventus.”

The series will follow the popular Italian soccer club through the current 2020/21 season, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide later this year. It will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey with the club covering all of the key events, including the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new head coach. The cameras will be inside the Allianz Stadium, their training facilities in Turin and, away from the pitch, the series will focus on the unique aspects of the Club Bianconero [“white and black”] and of its identity, which is rooted in Italian culture and history, but looking to the future.

The fortunes of JFC are keenly followed globally, especially the club’s talismanic player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The series will be produced by Fulwell 73 (“I Am Bolt,” “Sunderland ‘Til I Die”), with executive producers Leo Pearlman and Ben Turner, and showrunner Richard Cooke.

“We are extremely proud to be among the international partners of the ‘All or Nothing’ franchise,” said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ chief revenue officer. “This represents another step forward in the constant evolution of our club. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is a perfect fit between two successful brands with a global reach and a continuous desire to challenge, change and create in an innovative way. We look forward to showing the world what the Juventus brand really is and what really means, with the undisputed quality and unique touch of the ‘All or Nothing’ series.”

“We are thrilled to start this journey with such a prestigious football club as Juventus and to offer the Italian and international audience an extraordinary, unprecedented look at one of the most exciting teams on earth,” added Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon originals, Italy. “ ‘All or Nothing’ is now a franchise defined by its outstanding production quality and unique access, and this will follow in the footsteps of previous successful series. We can’t wait for Prime members worldwide to fully experience the daily challenges that this team of first class champions will face through this epic season.”

Other series in the “All or Nothing” franchise include “All or Nothing: Manchester City” and “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.”