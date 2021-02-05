Amazon Announces 1,000 New U.K. Apprenticeships for 2021 – Global Bulletin

Amazon has launched a recruitment drive to fill 1,000 new full-time apprenticeship positions across the U.K. over the coming year. Paid apprenticeships will be available in 25 fields including engineering, broadcast production, creative design, IT, heal, safety and the environment. Two new broadcast production assistants will be recruited as part of the apprentices scheme and will join the Amazon Prime Video U.K. Originals team, working with Dan Grabiner on unscripted and Johnny Lewsley and Lydia Hampson on scripted.

Of the 1,000 positions, 100 are degree-level with 500 more going to current Amazon employees to both retrain in their current position and teach them new skills that are useful for continuing to grow their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.

Pay for the apprenticeships begins at a minimum hourly wage of £10.80 ($14.79) in the London area and £9.70 ($13.28) in other parts of the country, with degree-level positions reaching £30,000 ($41,000) per year. The apprenticeships also come with benefits packages including medical and life insurance, income protection, subsidized meals, an employee discount and access to the company’s pension plan. Programs can run 14 months up to four years.

Amazon currently employs more than 40,000 people across the U.K. and added 10,000 new permanent jobs in 2020.

“An Amazon apprenticeship offers an exciting career path, creating opportunities within our local communities across the UK and helping our own employees retrain and gain new skills at a time when investing in people and jobs has never been more important,” added John Boumphrey, U.K. country manager at Amazon.