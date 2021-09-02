Alfred Molina to Play Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in Amazon Series ‘Three Pines’

Alfred Molina will take on the role of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache in Amazon and Left Bank Pictures’ new series, “Three Pines.”

The “Spider-Man 2” star plays the much-beloved detective investigating a series of murders in a picturesque Canadian village. Clare Coulter (“I, Daniel Blake”), Anna Tierney (“Deceit”) and Rossif Sutherland (“River”) also co-star.

The 8-part series is based on Louise Penny’s best-selling mystery novels and is being filmed in Montreal and Quebec through to December. It marks the first Canada-based project for “The Crown” makers Left Bank.

“With ‘Three Pines’ we continue to grow our slate of local originals, and overall investment in Canada,” said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian originals at Amazon Studios. “The series will be our first locally produced scripted drama, and we are thrilled to work with Left Bank to bring these layered characters, unique setting, and masterfully constructed mysteries that Louise created to Prime Video. Alfred Molina perfectly embodies the cerebral and compassionate nature of Gamache, and leads a tremendous cast.”

“Alfred Molina is one of my favourite actors and it’s thrilling to be working with him again,” said Andy Harries, chief executive officer at Left Bank Pictures. “His warmth, talent, and charisma are perfect to play Louise Penny’s much-adored Inspector Gamache. We are privileged to be shooting ‘Three Pines’ as our first-ever series in Canada, and bringing the originality and popularity of her incredible stories to a worldwide audience.”

Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff and John Phillips will exec produce for Left Bank Pictures. Sam Donovan, Emilia di Girolamo and Alfred Molina will also serve as executive producers.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the series in Canada, U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland while Sony Pictures Television, which owns Left Bank, will handle other international sales.