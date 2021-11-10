Alexander Petrov Stars in Eduard Oganesyan Netflix Russian Drama Series

Popular actor Alexander Petrov (“Ice,” “Method,” “Attraction”) is headlining an as yet untitled Russian drama series for Netflix.

The series is from showrunner and screenwriter Eduard Oganesyan (“Chicks”), who is the co-founder of Monkey Style Film Company. It follows a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroys his personality and his desperate struggle to become himself again.

Oganesyan said: “This story is steeped in self-irony with a dramatic transformation of the character. For me personally, this is an exciting experience and a journey into worlds that I have not yet encountered. And, as always, it’s funny and sad. As it usually happens in life.”

This is the streamer’s second Russian original series after its contemporary adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.”

Anna Nagler, director, local language originals for Central and Eastern Europe and Russia at Netflix, said: “The story embraced us the instant we read the script and we are truly excited to team up with incredible Russian talents to bring this second Russian Netflix series to life. This is a special story, providing a unique perspective on how life can take mind-blowing twists and turns. We look forward to Netflix members in Russia and worldwide enjoying this complex character-driven drama.”

Screenwriters on the series are Oganesyan, Alexey Kamynin and Marsel Shaikhattarov and producers include Mikhail Vrubel, Alexander Andryushchenko, Olga Kochetkova, Fedor Bondarchuk, Vyacheslav Murugov, alongside co-producers Alina Tyazhlova and Mila Rozanova.

Vrubel and Andryushchenko said: “We managed to bring together a powerful team around this talented and challenging material: Eduard, an author with his own unique approach and vision, Sasha Petrov, a great actor and an outstanding production team. We are also very excited at the prospect of working alongside Netflix to enhance this project.”

Bondarchuk added: “This cooperation is a huge step for the entire industry, clearly demonstrating that we are moving in the right direction. Partnering with Netflix – an entertainment service that creates new trends, enhancing the level of quality content – gives us an important production and creative experience. This is an opportunity for me to work again with a dream team to embark on a new and interesting journey.”